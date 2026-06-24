Dana White Reveals the Republican He’d Consider Staying Involved in Politics For

UFC head Dana White once declared he’d done with “disgusting” politics after President Donald Trump, but he revealed this week that may not be the case anymore and he may even be involved in the 2028 presidential election.

White joined Tomi Lahren on her Tomi Lahren Is Fearless podcast where Lahren asked him at one point about 2028 and whether White’s political activism will end after his friend Trump leaves the White House, noting the pair’s “unique relationship” which goes back years before Trump ran for political office.

White has often expressed his disdain with politics despite his close relationship with Trump and rallying for the current president. White recently put on the Freedom 250 fight card outside the White House as part of celebrations to honor the country’s 250th birthday.

Lahren asked White if he would have a pick in 2028, noting Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are the leading contenders at the moment for Republicans.

White called Vance a “great guy” and teased that he and Rubio have become “close.”

“You know what’s funny is I was leading up to the White House fight and doing all this media, you know, a lot of the left media was saying to me, so you’re out of politics, right? You’re not gonna — and I can’t remember who I said it to, but, it might have been Time magazine, I said, I’ve become really close to Rubio. We’ve become really close. Rubio is a great guy. I like him. He’s smart. I like the way he handles himself and, you know, I’ve met his sons and I like his kids so, you know, never say never,” he said.

White has previously said that it was only his friendship with Trump, an early supporter of the UFC, that dragged him into the political arena.

“I’m never f*cking doing this again,” White told The New Yorker in 2024 about helping future presidential campaigns. “I want nothing to do with this sh*t. It’s gross. It’s disgusting.”

In an interview this year with The Breakfast Club, White continued insisting he’s not “overly political” and his connection to Trump comes down to their personal relationship.

White stopped short of a full endorsement of Rubio when asked if that would be his 2028 “pick” in his discussion with Lahren.

“People are asking me if I’m out of politics when the president leaves and I just said, I’ve become very close to Rubio,” he said, laughing. “He and I have become friends.”

Watch above via Tomi Lahren Is Fearless.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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