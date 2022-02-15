Candace Owens Believes LeBron James is ‘Well-Meaning’ on Social Issues, But He Has a ‘Low IQ’

LeBron James uses his platform as arguably the greatest basketball player in NBA history to speak on social issues, often opening himself up for criticism from people like Candace Owens.

During a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Owens gave James what turned out to be a backhanded compliment, crediting him for being well-meaning in his social initiatives, before she slammed the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s lack of education.

“To be clear, LeBron is a well-meaning person and I don’t think LeBron means to do bad,” Owens admitted. “I just don’t think he’s that smart, I really do. I think LeBron James is low IQ.”

“I’ve heard him speak about issues, and he just is so wrong,” Owens continued. “He carries with him an arrogance which isn’t hard when you’re being called a king, and he is an incredible talent, there is no doubt about that.”

James has done more than just about speak social issues, his initiatives fueled the launch of the I Promise School and his ‘More Than a Vote’ campaign. Despite the criticism James receives for speaking about political topics, people care about his opinions and beliefs.

“If you are not educated about something, you shouldn’t speak on it…I would rather him be quiet than tell his people that follow him a lie,” Owens ranted. “He needs to do the work of actually becoming educated about these issues, and it’s not hard. It really isn’t hard to look up data and to look up the facts.”

Owens and other conservative pundits can criticize James for having a difference of opinion on social issues and they can also call him out for being misinformed on certain topics. But blasting the NBA star for being “low IQ” is insulting. In addition to being widely lauded for his basketball IQ, James has amassed $1 billion in career earnings and continues to build a billion-dollar content business with Springhill Company.

Watch above via the Full Send Podcast

