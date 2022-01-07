LeBron James Rejects NBA Announcer Blaming Horrific Reference on Mistaken Identity: ‘I Don’t Want to Hear That Excuse!’

LeBron James was quick to condemn NBA announcer Glenn Consor for his horrific on-air reference Wednesday night. And after hearing Consor’s defense, James refused to accept it.

“You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” Consor said Wednesday night after the Houston Rockets guard hit a game winning shot against the Wizards.

Porter Jr.’s father, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr. was charged with first-degree murder for shooting a 14-year-old girl in 1993 and served four years in prison. In 2004, Porter Sr. was then shot five times and killed in a bar fight.

The remark led James and many others to decry Consor for his horrific reference. But after dealing with more than 12 hours of backlash, Consor explained he thought Porter Jr.’s father was 71-year-old Kevin Porter, who played professionally from 1972-1983 and had a stint with Washington’s NBA franchise.

Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you! https://t.co/UgVOBUOsPK — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2022

“I don’t want to hear that excuse!” James exclaimed Thursday night as he stood by his tweet condemning Consor for the “pulled that trigger” reference.

“The first thing I would have done (after seeing Porter’s name on the Rockets roster), I would have said, ‘Oh, Kevin Porter Jr. is coming into town, let me see if that’s his son.’ I would have did that due diligence way before,” James told reporters.

James said he’s not calling for Consor to lose his job, but sometimes excuses aren’t enough to fix mistakes, believing the broadcaster never should have made the “trigger” reference even without knowing the backstory of Porter Jr.’s father.

“We’re in a profession where it’s your job to do your due diligence. We got enough people out here that’s giving false narratives and false statements. We got enough of that,” James said. “Sometimes we hear the word ‘I apologize’ and we just move the hell on…I don’t always see it that way.”

