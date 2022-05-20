CBS Sports Reporter Tells Story of John Daly Smoking 21 Cigarettes During A Practice Round Of Golf

The PGA Championship is in full swing this weekend with the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy teeing it up at the Southern Hills Championship Course in Oklahoma.

But one of the biggest story stories came prior to the start of the tournament as CBS Sports reporter Will Brinson told a story about infamous golfing legend John Daly, claiming he smoked 21 cigarettes during a practice round years ago.

After Round 1, Daly set up shop at the Greensboro Hooters where he was doing that Daly thing and signing autographs. Daly was in full Promotional Daly mode at this point and a huge draw. There was a line at a Greensboro Hooters! Iconic headline if I do say so myself: pic.twitter.com/8yrtnIWKiX — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) May 19, 2022

Brinson, a former writer for FanHouse, told the story of the 2008 Wyndham Championship and the John Daly experience, following him around during a practice round when the reporter decided o keep track of what the golfer used for fuel during competition.

He was not disappointed.

Followed him for 18 holes, hawking his every move, taking meticulous notes every time he reached for his golf bag, took a bite or a sip or a puff. First few holes were just kind of eye opening. By the back nine I realized I was essentially watching someone pitch a perfect game. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) May 19, 2022 The final tally of literally everything he put into his body over a full 18 holes: 21 cigs

12 Diet Cokes

6 packs of Peanut M&M's

0.0 ounces of water — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) May 19, 2022

The final tally according to Brinson: 21 cigarettes smoked, 12 Diet Cokes drank, six packs of Peanut M&M’s consumed and exactly 0.0 ounces of water in sight.

Wow, what a beast.

Daly is kind of a living legend in the sport of golf. Not by the elites of the sport per say, but by the Happy Gilmore lovers of the sport, the ones that go out there with a cooler and a cart if you catch my drift.

The statistics nor the story came as a surprise to me, with Daly taking on the role of golf’s loose cannon fun uncle. Only the cigarettes statistic truly shook me, man that’s a lot of nicotine in short amount of time.

Regardless, the former PGA champion is one of the coolest parts about golf and represents a side of the sport that appeals to more audiences. Good for the game and good for Daly’s brand that so many embrace him, taking his usual post at a nearby Hooters to sign autographs and hangout with fans.

Truly a one-of-a-kind person.

