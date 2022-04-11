CBS’s Nick Faldo Gets Destroyed For Spoiling Rory McIlroy’s Incredible Bunker Shot at The Masters: He Probably ‘Gives Away the Wordle’ Too

By Amiliano FragosoApr 11th, 2022, 11:41 am
 

Masters great Nick Faldo has been on CBS Sports’ coverage team since 2007, and has been a divisive figure among fans for nearly his entire tenure — with some critics showing their disdain for the golfer-turned broadcaster on just about every broadcast he does.

This Masters was no different as Faldo completely botched a huge moment for golf Sunday evening after Rory McIllory closed out the weekend with a miraculous bunker shot.

The Northern Irishman made a remarkable birdie on the 18th hole Sunday after chipping out of the green-side bunker — with the ball curving across a massive slope before dropping in the hole. The incredible shot sent McIlroy and the crowd into pandemonium. Unfortunately, the CBS broadcast was locked in on Cameron Smith at the 13th green when Faldo decided to ruin the surprise for the viewers.

Jim (Nantz) while you’re talking to me, I’m not going to give anything away but something unbelievable has just happened,” the analyst said.

“I think I know,” Jim Nantz chirped in, before CBS cut to McIlroy.

That moment deserved a better call than Faldo ruining it and golf twitter let the analyst know exactly how they felt about the spoiled shot.

It’s safe to say the polarizing Faldo hasn’t gained any fans after this weekend.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: