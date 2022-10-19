Charles Barkley Gets Torched By Kenny Smith After Going 0-5 Trying To Guess Where Current NBA Players Play

TNT’s Kenny Smith took a shot at Charles Barkley after Barkley went 0-5 when he tried to guess the team that current NBA players play for.

According to the New York Post, Barkley recently signed a contract extension with TNT that could go well north of $100 million. The contract would pay Barkley around $10 million yearly.

After last night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, TNT’s panel of Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Smith decided to play a game with Barkley to see if he knew where certain players played.

Barkley seemed confident that he would nail the game; unfortunately for him, that is not how it turned out.

O’Neal had confidence that Barkley would do well at the game. Smith, on the other hand, knew Barkley would flop.

“Guarantee you!” Barkley shouted to the three other analysts.

After Barkley missed out on the first couple of players, Smith took a dig at Barkley for the massive contract he had just signed and did not know the current player’s teams.

“A guy just got paid a lot of money and doesn’t know who people play for,” Smith said.

Johnson had one more visual for Barkley before they finished up their postgame show. The crew showed him a picture of former NBA player Grant Hill and how much he looked like Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla.

The TNT crew took one more swipe at Barkley when they showed a graphic of a Reddit user’s comment about how Barkley knew Matt Ryan played quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts but could not guess the teams of current NBA players.

Watch above via TNT.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com