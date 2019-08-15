<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

New footage of Conor McGregor appears to show the UFC champion brutally punching a man at an Irish bar.

TMZ obtained footage of McGregor from early April when he walked into the Marble Arch Pub in Dublin and offered to buy a round of his own Proper 12 whiskey for all the patrons. As McGregor lined up cups for everyone at the bar, an older man could be seen twice declining the cup put in front of him.

The footage suggests that the man exchanged a few words with McGregor, and while its difficult to tell what exactly happened there, McGregor appears to have ended up socking the man in the head and was then pulled out of the bar.

Police were reportedly informed of the incident when it happened, but its unknown whether McGregor is still under investigation or facing charges. McGregor’s antics have been major sources of controversy for him between incidents like the one where he smashed a bus window last year in New York, and also how he allegedly smashed a fan’s cell phone outside a Miami nightclub.

Watch above, via TMZ

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com