‘No One Gives a Sh*t’: House Democrat Unmoved by Trump’s Post-Shooting Ballroom Defense

Rep. Rob Menendez (D-NJ) remained unconvinced by President Donald Trump’s insistence that a White House ballroom is needed to create a safe presidential entertainment venue.

On Saturday, a gunman opened fire near the outer security screening at the Washington, D.C. Hilton, where Trump, other U.S. officials, and members of the press were gathered for the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Trump and Vice President JD Vance were quickly whisked away by Secret Service. One law enforcement officer was struck in their bulletproof vest. No one was killed. The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, made his first court appearance on Monday and did not enter a plea.

In response, Trump said the shooting underscores the need for the massive ballroom he is building where the White House’s East Wing once stood before he ordered it demolished last year.

“What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement and, for different reasons, every President for the last 150 years, have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WHITE HOUSE,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Republicans have echoed this sentiment, even though the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is not hosted by the White House, but an organization of journalists covering the president.

On Monday, Pablo Manríquez of MeidasTouch caught up with Menendez outside the Capitol. The reporter noted that Trump said the ballroom is privately funded, but now some Republicans want taxpayers to foot at least part of the bill.

Rep. Menendez responds to news that Republicans want to use taxpayer money for the White House ballroom. Menendez: There’s an affordability crisis out there. Nobody gives a shit about the ballroom except for the president. pic.twitter.com/ZtaO9gxEzH — Acyn (@Acyn) April 27, 2026

“They’re so misaligned with what the American people need and what they want,” Menendez said. “There’s an affordability crisis out there. No one gives a sh*t about the president’s ballroom except the president, right? That’s the reality. But Republicans will do whatever they can to appease the president. They will not stop. So, it’s another $75 billion for ICE. It is green-lighting this war with Iran that’s driving up the cost of living for everybody. Price of gas is up $1.20. Now it’s a ballroom, right? It will never end. And that’s why Democrats are going to retake the majority in November because people are fed up with this sh*t.”

On Monday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he will introduce a bill allocating $400 million to the ballroom.

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