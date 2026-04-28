Jon Stewart Dunks on RFK for Being ‘Outshined’ by ‘Chivalrous’ Stephen Miller During WHCD Chaos: ‘True Colors’

Jon Stewart singled out Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Monday night for being “outshined” by White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller during the chaotic post-shooting scramble at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

A gunman’s attempted breach of the Washington event on Saturday triggered a rapid evacuation, with footage capturing senior political figures, including President Donald Trump, being rushed away from the scene.

Stewart focused his Daily Show monologue on how everyone reacted in the tense moment, mocking members of the media spotted swiping bottles of wine from the table before leaving, and one man who continued to eat his salad throughout the interruption.

He then turned his attention to government officials.

“Nobody revealed their true colors more than the Trump administration,” he said, cracking at Vice President JD Vance’s “Dancing with the Stars quickstep exit,” and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s “Blue Steel” prowl.

The comedian then highlighted one clip of Kennedy, who was rushed away by Secret Service personnel while his wife, Cheryl Hines, appeared momentarily stranded outside the protective cordon. Footage showed Hines reaching out as agents clustered around her husband.

Kennedy was “whisked away by a Secret Service hive, who apparently couldn’t spare one worker bee” for Hines, Stewart noted, describing the scene.

“Just – do you see it? Do you see right there? There’s a group of men carrying another man out of the room. And then there’s a woman,” he continued. “A woman who appears to be – now, I’m not obviously [an expert] – desperately reaching out for someone to care to help her!”

“The woman reaching up, in agony and fear, that’s RFK Jr.’s wife!” the host exclaimed.

“How f*cked up is that scene?” Stewart asked. “May I show you the tape again? I want to show you something. Pay attention to the foreground. Something’s about to happen. I want to show it to you. Hold on.”

“They’re whisking RFK out. His wife. FREEZE!” he narrated, pausing the clip as Miller, who cut across the camera line, seen shielding his pregnant wife as they moved away from the danger.

“The guy right there shielding the pregnant woman from danger?” Stewart said. “That’s Stephen Miller and his wife. Stephen Miller carefully protecting his wife.”

The audience laughed.

“See, RFK? Turned out, that’s an option,” the comic joked. “You can protect your wife instead of, I don’t know, beating her to the escape pod.”

The comparison escalated as Stewart underscored Miller’s role within the administration, noting his reputation as an architect of hardline immigration policies.

“And the guy who outshined you is Stephen f*cking Miller!” he told Kennedy. “That’s who outshined you! That’s who was more chivalrous! Stephen Miller, a guy who probably jerks off to the new Faces of Death movie.”

“And now, for the rest of your life, your wife is gonna ask you a question no one’s ever asked before, ever: ‘Why can’t you be more like Stephen Miller? Why?’” Stewart concluded.

Watch above via Comedy Central.

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