A fan who hit Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is now being investigated by police.

On Sunday, the Cardinals beat the Las Vegas Raiders on a game-winning fumble recovery in overtime. Murray was celebrating with Cardinals fans in the back of the end zone when he appeared to be struck in the face. Murray turned and approached the fan who struck him before his teammates came over and pulled him away to continue celebrating.

Now, Las Vegas police are investigating the strike, according to ESPN. Las Vegas Police Spokesman Larry Hadfield confirmed the investigation to ESPN, saying the allegation was that “a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player.”

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury addressed the media Monday after the win, and said he heard of the incident but had yet to see the video.

“I was just told about it”, Kingsbury said. “But I think that guy’s a lowlife, whoever did it, and I hope they arrest him, he gets fired and can never go to another game.”

Cardinals spokesman Mark Dalton told the media any questions regarding the incident should be directed towards the Las Vegas Police Department.

Murray signed a $230 million contract extension in June.

Watch above, via Cameron Cox.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com