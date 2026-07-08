WATCH: Egypt Coach Fumes at Fans Waving Israeli Flag after World Cup Loss to Argentina

The coach of the Egyptian national team was visibly seething as fans waved around an Israeli flag after his team’s 3-2 loss to Argentina.

Egypt maintained a 2-0 lead up until the 79th minute of Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup match. Argentina then went on a tear that began with a Cristian Romero goal assisted by Lionel Messi.

Just a few minutes later, Messi scored the equalizer. Then, in stoppage time, Enzo Fernandez scored on a header to complete the stunning comeback win.

As the Egyptian team was walking off the pitch, coach Hossam Hassan noticed a pair of Argentina fans holding up an Israeli flag. Hassan then began yelling at the fans. Another member of his staff appeared to be pointing and yelling at them, as well.

As he continued walking, Hassan turned his attention to a photographer documenting the ordeal. The coach got right in the photographer’s face before being ushered away.

🇦🇷🇮🇱 Argentina fans waved an Israeli flag at Egypt's coach after Argentina's 3-2 win — and his reaction is going viral The coach appeared furious and, according to videos circulating online, took out his frustration on a nearby photographer. https://t.co/nnuUqeQZDL pic.twitter.com/l714OYx6lN — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 8, 2026

In another video recorded just feet away from the altercation, Hassan could be seen pointing to the Egyptian emblem on his shirt while yelling at the fans. He then appears to spit. Following closely behind Hassan was another coach who yelled, “F*ck you!”

🇪🇬 The reaction of the Egyptian coach and staff of Egypt when they saw the flag of Israel brandished by the Argentinians pic.twitter.com/Mwf8kl9fzQ — JM News Network (@JMNewsNetwork_) July 7, 2026

Hassan has previously shown support for the people of Gaza by waving a Palestinian flag after Egypt’s group stage win against Australia. He even dedicated the win to the Palestinians.

Egyptian head coach Hossam Hassan brought a Palestine flag onto the pitch after Egypt’s historic victory over Australia pic.twitter.com/eaO37UUp8V — Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) July 3, 2026

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