Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin visited his teammates ahead of their playoff game Sunday — as he made his first public appearance since suffering cardiac arrest on the field just three weeks ago.

Prior to the Divisional Round playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin was spotted by CBS cameras being driven to the Bills locker room to meet with his teammates just before kickoff.

Hamlin was injured during the Jan. 2 Monday Night Football game between the Bills and the Bengals — resulting in a truly scary scene watched by an audience of 23.8 million, ESPN’s largest-ever for a Monday night game. Hamlin was rushed to the University of Cincinnati medical center — whose chief of surgery said Hamlin was “dead” when he hit the ground that night. But thanks to the medical care both on the scene and in the hospital, Hamlin made a remarkable recovery — to the point where he was able to visit the stadium on Sunday.

The Bills safety has been showered with love and affection from football fans everywhere since his injury. His jersey become the highest-selling in the NFL, and a GoFundMe that Hamlin started for a children’s toy drive is closing in on $9 million in contributions.

As of this writing, with the game still in the first quarter, Hamlin has not yet been introduced to the crowd on the big screen.

Watch above, via CBS.

