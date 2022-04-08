Detroit Native Jack White Performs Epic Rendition Of National Anthem At Tigers Opening Day

Major League Baseball is officially back as America’s pastime kicked off Thursday and Friday with full slates of games. Amongst those on the latter, the Detroit Tigers, who had a special guest perform the national anthem prior to the inaugural game of their 2022 season.

That guest was none other than rock legend and Detroit native Jack White, crushing his rendition of the national anthem with his guitar and a few backup instruments.

Take it away Jack.

Detroit’s own Jack White rocked the National Anthem like only Jack White can. pic.twitter.com/dB4DpRBWdB — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 8, 2022

The long time Tigers fan delivered one of the best national anthems Michigan has ever seen, serenading the crowd with his magical guitar skills as he opted for a slow beginning before taking it home at the end.

Hopefully this is the start of better things to come for D-Town as the Tigers made significant improvements this offseason, acquiring shortstop Javier Baez and pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez via free agency. The team is off to a good start, overcoming the Chicago White Sox, 5-4, in a Friday game.

