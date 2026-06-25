‘You F*cking Piece of Sh*t!’ Red Sox Coach Goes Ballistic on Umpire

Boston Red Sox pitching coach Andrew Bailey was ejected after he went ballistic on an umpire on Thursday night.

The Red Sox hosted the New York Yankees at Fenway Park and led 6-3 going into the top of the ninth inning. Aroldis Chapman, the former Yankee, came on to try to shut the door on his old team.

Leading off the inning, Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe tried to check his swing on a 2-1 slider that was called a ball. Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez appealed to first base umpire Tyler Jones, who ruled Volpe did not swing. But a replay indicated the batter clearly offered at the pitch.

Jones immediately got an earful from Bailey and Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy from the first base dugout.

“That was awful, by the way,” said Red Sox color commentator Will Middlebrooks as the replay appeared on screen. “You rarely see Chad Tracy get that fired up. Look how far out front that bat was. He just flat-out missed it.”

Volpe swung and missed on the 3-1, but walked on the next pitch, at which point Bailey got on the top step of the dugout, yelled at Jones, who promptly ejected him.

A subsequent, slow-motion replay of Bailey showed the coach yelling at Jones, “You f*cking piece of sh*t! That’s f*cking bullsh*t!”

The Yankees proceeded to load the bases but failed to score, and the Red Sox held on to win. Boston remains in last place in the American League East with a 33-46 record. New York leads the division by two games.

Watch above via New England Sports Network.

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