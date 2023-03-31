Baseball fans seem to be in mid-season form already.

During the opening-day matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks, a Dodgers fan named Ricardo Juarez wanted to make it a special occasion by proposing to his partner. Unfortunately for him, stadium security had a job to do and he was brought down with the kind of tackle typically seen in NFL highlight reels.

Proposal gone wrong at Dodger Stadium 💀 pic.twitter.com/qankLwE5sW — maze (@Mazeaveli) March 31, 2023

The video, posted by Twitter user Mazeaveli, shows Juarez running onto the field. Someone in the stands can be heard saying “No way!” Someone else yells “Let’s go!” After jogging about 20 yards into the outfield, he turns around and gets on one knee. He reveals a ring while appearing to look at the person to which he’s proposing.

The person recording the video then turns around to find Juarez’s partner before turning back to the field. Just a few seconds later, the person recording yells “Get him!” as a security guards sprints from out of frame and takes him to the ground with a hard tackle. Two other guards showed up to place Juarez in handcuffs as the video ends.

Fortunately for Juarez, it wasn’t for nothing. Early Friday morning, he reposted the video on his Instagram page with the caption “She said YES.”

His now-fiancé, Ramona Saavedra, posted on Instagram after the game.

“Tad bit extreme,” she said with a laughing emoji, “but he’s a LEO what can you expect. And of course I said YES.”

Neither of them mentioned anything about Juarez being injured in the incident, but Saavedra posted on her Instagram story that he was in jail immediately following it.

It’s too early to know what the two have planned for the wedding. If the Dodgers aren’t interested, they could considering letting the Dallas Mavericks host it.

