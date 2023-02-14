WATCH: Mavericks Play-By-Play Announcer Ordains Halftime Wedding At Center Court For Diehard Fans

Dallas Mavericks play-by-play announcer Mark Followill ordained a wedding for two diehard fans of the basketball team on Monday night.

Reid Malone and Ellyn Piatt are the two fans who got hitched on the Mavericks logo at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas. Followill, the voice of the Mavericks on Bally Sports Southwest, took time out of his halftime break to conduct the ceremony in front of the thousands of fans who showed up to watch Dallas play the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Reid and Ellyn will now exchange rings as a symbol of love and commitment to each other,” Followill said. “It is the seal of the vows you have just taken to love each other without end.”

The bride and groom repeated their vows to one another with the help of the Mavericks play-by-play announcer and placed the wedding rings on their fingers. The bride and groom did have a small wedding party alongside them.

“By the power vested in me and with 20,000… as witnesses, it’s my delight to declare you husband and wife. Reid, you may kiss the bride!” Followill said as the bride and groom kissed one another.

According to Matt Howerton of the WFAA, Reid proposed to Ellyn at a Mavericks game in 2021. The basketball organization reached out to the two to see if they would like to have the ceremony at American Airlines Arena.

According to the Mavericks, the marriage ceremony was the first to occur during an NBA game.

Michael Grady, who is the voice of the Timberwolves on Bally Sports North, couldn’t believe he witnessed the ceremony at a basketball game.

Been working NBA games for 16 years. Seen a number of engagements… This is the first halftime wedding I’ve ever seen.

Been working NBA games for 16 years. Seen a number of engagements… This is the first halftime wedding I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/mE0VDKCifp — Michael Grady (@Grady) February 14, 2023

The bride and groom shared their first dance on the logo at center court, along with tying the knot there.

They’re even doing a first dance… pic.twitter.com/mO7wZnOJVW — Michael Grady (@Grady) February 14, 2023

Unfortunately for the happy couple, the Timberwolves spoiled the party somewhat by defeating the Mavericks 124-121.

Watch above via @NBA on Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com