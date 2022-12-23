Dodgers Pitcher Reinstated By Arbitrator After Lengthy Suspension Over Sexual Assault Claims

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was reinstated to Major League Baseball after an independent arbitrator cut his 324-game suspension to 194 games.

Bauer received a 324-game suspension from Major League Baseball in April after a nine-month investigation into sexual assault claims made against him by a woman. The woman filed for a restraining order against him in June 2021, which sparked the league’s probe.

The woman claimed Bauer punched her repeatedly and choked her unconscious in two sexual encounters. In August 2021, a judge denied her request for a restraining order against him.

Bauer’s record 324-game domestic violence suspension ended Thursday night after an independent arbitrator, Martin F. Scheinman, reduced his sentence to 194 games, which was the number of games he had missed since he was put on administrative leave in June 2021.

Major League Baseball released a statement after Bauer’s sentence was reduced. It read as:

Today, the neutral arbitrator selected by MLB and MLBPA affirmed that Trevor Bauer violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy. After an exhaustive review of the available evidence the neutral arbitrator upheld an unpaid suspension of 194 games. As part of the decision, the arbitrator reinstated Mr. Bauer effective immediately, with a loss of pay covering the 144 games he was suspended during the 2022 season. In addition, the arbitrator docked Bauer’s salary for the first 50 games of the 2023 season (I.e., the period covering March 30, 2023 to May 23, 2023). While we believe a longer suspension was warranted, MLB will abide by the neutral arbitrator’s decision, which upholds baseball’s longest-ever active player suspension for sexual assault or domestic violence. We understand this process was difficult for the witnesses involved and we thank them for their participation. Due to the collectively bargained confidentiality provisions of the joint program, we are unable to provide further details at this time.

The Dodgers immediately released a statement as well. It read as:

We have just been informed of the arbitrator’s ruling and will comment as soon as practical.

Bauer’s representative’s statement read:

While we are pleased that Mr. Bauer has been reinstated immediately, we disagree that any discipline should have been imposed. That said, Mr. Bauer looks forward to his return to the field, where his goal remains to help his team win a World Series.

After the news of his completed suspension, Bauer took to Twitter to celebrate.

“The 2023 season Vlog is going to be (two fire emojis)! Can’t wait to see y’all out at the stadium soon!” Bauer wrote.

