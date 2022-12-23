Trump Begs Followers to Keep Up the Fight For the 2020 Election: ‘THIS MUST NOT BECOME A COLD CASE’

Former President Donald Trump informed his Truth Social followers they need to keep his 2020 election fraud conspiracy theories alive before it becomes a “cold case.”

Trump took to his social media platform on Friday to reiterate his false claim that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. He also accused the FBI of being behind the stolen election, based on Twitter Files revelations about the social media platform suppressing the infamous Hunter Biden laptop story. The files have included internal communications from the social media platform before Elon Musk took the company over.

He also claimed, without explanation, that “at least” 17 percent of votes were “switched” in 2020.

“The change in the Election was Complete & Total, with Millions of votes switched, at least 17%. TRUMP WON, BIG!” he wrote.

In a followup post that was written in all caps, the former president suggested “honest” and “brace” prosecutors and judges somehow step up and act on his fraud claims before everything becomes a “cold case.”

“The Government of the United States changed our Election Result, and it just doesn’t get any worse than that. Just look at the damage that’s been done to our Country, and the World, in the last two years — It’s incalculable. TRUMP WON!!!” Trump also wrote.

Trump’s claims about the 2020 election come amidst mounting legal woes for the Republican, including the congressional subcommittee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot recently making multiple criminal referrals for the former president. There is also a criminal probe into whether he mishandled classified documents. Trump continues to deny all wrongdoing.

