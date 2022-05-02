Donald Trump Implores LeBron James To Think About ‘Going Woman’ And Join His Women’s Team

With the NBA playoffs in full swing and LeBron James nowhere in sight, the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, offered the Lakers’ superstar a chance to play in the near future: if he switches to female hoops.

Trump made the sarcastic proposal at his latest “Save America” campaign rally in Nebraska Sunday, stating that he didn’t like James but admired his basketball prowess.

“I’ll say this to LeBron James who I don’t like very much,” Trump said. “I’ll say, ‘LeBron, did you ever have thoughts about going woman? Because if you did I’d love to have you on my basketball team.’”

The initial reaction to Trump’s mention of James was met with boos from the midwest crowd. Following the barb, the crowd was filled with laughter and cheers at the idea of the Lakers superstar switching genders. For the record, Trump does not own a WNBA team.

The NBA player and former president have had a tumultuous relationship for years as James and other players have been adamant about not visiting the White House when Trump was in office.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

The Lakers and James did not visit the White House after capturing the NBA championship in 2020 due to Covid protocols.

Safe to say, no love has been lost between the two prominent figures and we should not expect to see LeBron on Trump’s team anytime soon.

Watch above via OAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com