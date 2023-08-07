Cleveland Guardians radio announcer Tom Hamilton unquestionably had the call of the day when a brawl broke out during Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez hit a double. After sliding into second base, he exchanged words with White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. Suddenly, Anderson dropped his glove and the two squared up to fight. Multiple punches were thrown by both men, but Ramirez managed to drop Anderson with a right hook.

For the occasion, Hamilton showed an impressive ability to pivot and became an impromptu boxing announcer.

“Now Jose and Anderson square up!” Hamilton said. “They’re fighting! They’re swinging! Down goes Anderson! Down goes Anderson!

“Ramirez went in with a head-first slide. Jose never gets upset about anything. They came up chewing. Anderson squared off. Jose decked him!”

The dugouts and bullpens cleared and soon dozens of players and coaches were on the field. Ramirez and Anderson were ejected for initiating the melee. After the game, Ramirez said Anderson challenged him to a fight and he was forced to defend himself.

Of course, Hamilton’s call was a reference to former ABC announcer Howard Cosell’s iconic “Down goes Frazier” call from 1973’s heavyweight title fight between George Foreman and Joe Frazier.

