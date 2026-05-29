‘For God’s Sake!’ Furious Djokovic Blows Up at Cameraman During French Open Match

Tennis star Novak Djokovic snapped in fury at a courtside cameraman who got too close between sets during his third-round match against Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca in the French Open on Friday.

The incident unfolded on Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris between the second and third sets, with Djokovic holding a commanding two-set lead over the 19-year-old rival.

As Djokovic took a moment a camera operator moved in for a close-up shot when the tennis player reacted, throwing his hands up he yelled: “Can you come more in my face? For God’s sake, make some space!”

Novak Djokovic to the cameraman during his match against João Fonseca at Roland Garros: “Can you come more in my face? For God’s sake make some space” 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GZaoNVCe8I — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 29, 2026

The exchange quickly went viral and became one of the talking points of the match, with television cameras capturing every second and officials appearing to intervene shortly afterwards.

TNT Sports commentator Nick Mullins noted that tournament staff intervened shortly afterwards.

“I’ve just been spending some time watching the poor old cameraman who got it in the face from Novak after Novak got it in the face lens-wise from the cameraman,” Mullins said.

“Cedric Mourier, one of the assistant referees, came out just to make the point to the courtside cameraman that you can get close, but you can only get that close,” he said. “That cameraman has now been substituted. There’s a new one there.”

Djokovic’s frustration ultimately gave way to a far bigger shock. Despite his opening two set lead and appearing in control, he was reeled in by Fonseca, who mounted a remarkable comeback to win in five sets to eliminate the 24-time Grand Slam winner from the competition.

The match marked the pair’s first competitive meeting. The Brazilian teenager arrived in Paris as one of tennis’s fastest-rising talents and has previously described Djokovic as his idol.

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