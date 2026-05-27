WATCH: Trump Made an On-Air Cameo During Knicks’ 1994 NBA Finals Game at Madison Square Garden

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As President Donald Trump’s basketball bona fides have come under debate amid his announcement that he plans to attend an upcoming NBA Finals game in New York, internet sleuths have uncovered proof that the president was on hand for one of the Knicks’ previous trips to the NBA Finals.

At halftime during Game 3 of the 1994 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the Houston Rockets, Trump made an on-camera cameo as NBC announcers Marv Albert and Matt Guokas broke down the action on the court.

“It’s your good friend, Donald Trump!” Albert said to Guokas — as Trump approached him from behind and said something into his microphone.

Guokas quipped, “My business partner,” and Albert joked, “What is this, a walk-on?”

Trump was joined by his second wife, Marla Maples. Maples shook Albert’s hand, and Albert joked, “I told you, never bother me during the telecast. Very, very embarrassing.” The group laughed as Trump and Maples waved to the broadcast duo before departing.

On Monday, the Knicks won the Eastern Conference to secure their first trip to the NBA Finals in nearly three decades. During Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, Trump — who’s attended countless championship contests across the major sports league — said he plans to see the Knicks in action at Madison Square Garden. The president also said he had planned on attending Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but the Knicks closed the series out in just four games.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul challenged Trump’s hoops credentials by saying, “I’d ask him to name the starting lineup of the 1993 Championship team.” But Hochul was called out for the comment — as the Knicks did not win the championship that year, and in fact have not won one since 1973.

Watch above. (The relevant portion is at approximately the 1:25:00 mark.)

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