Fans and Fighters Totally Unimpressed After Jake Paul Beats Tyron Woodley: ‘This Fight Was So F*cking Rigged’

YouTuber Jake Paul continued his trek into the boxing world with a split-decision win over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley Sunday night.

Paul is now 4-0 as a professional boxer after going eight rounds with Woodley, who was considered the YouTube star’s biggest challenge as a fighter. In his boxing career, Paul has now defeated another YouTuber, a retired NBA player and two UFC fighters.

Despite the split decision Sunday night, Paul’s victory was relatively convincing. But a 4-0 record without facing a classically trained boxer in the ring has left most people unimpressed with the attention Paul commands.

Sunday night’s fight united two sports in and out of the ring, with fans, professional fighters and analysts from both boxing and mixed martial arts collectively expressing their disappointment in the event. If Paul wants to take a legitimate step toward becoming a respected fighter, he has to step in the ring with a real boxer. Until then, the 24-year-old social media star’s boxing career will continue to be viewed as a publicity stunt.

These guys both suck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 30, 2021

OH. MY! 😮 “You need to stop running my friend!” “Take the fight!”@tommytntfury and @jakepaul finally came face-to-face backstage and it was absolute chaos! 👀 pic.twitter.com/1398ZTZzMZ — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) August 30, 2021

Salivating — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 30, 2021

🤦🏿‍♂️ — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 30, 2021

When you talk that talk like you a Don of the sport you need to walk that walk. No pass from me, Jake Paul fucking stinks. There I said it stop sugar coating that bullshit — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) August 30, 2021

I just waisted 30 precious min of my life that I’ll never get back I’m upset at myself 😒🤦🏽‍♂️ — Jrock (@Jrockboxing) August 30, 2021

like tyron woodley isn’t going to get a jake paul tattoo to desperately get a rematch. that’s not a real thing that we watched. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 30, 2021

🥱 — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) August 30, 2021

Just so the people know and no disrespect to my guy TWood… this isn’t boxing. This is ENTERTAINMENT 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Dyah Davis (@DyahAliDavis) August 30, 2021

This fight was so fcking rigged . Woodley easily could’ve knocked jake right here but he held back for no FUCKING REASON .#PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/7dTioe9Gwz — 𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓸 🥀 (@SupahMariio) August 30, 2021

