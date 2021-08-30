Fans and Fighters Totally Unimpressed After Jake Paul Beats Tyron Woodley: ‘This Fight Was So F*cking Rigged’

By Brandon Contes Aug 30th, 2021
 
Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

YouTuber Jake Paul continued his trek into the boxing world with a split-decision win over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley Sunday night.

Paul is now 4-0 as a professional boxer after going eight rounds with Woodley, who was considered the YouTube star’s biggest challenge as a fighter. In his boxing career, Paul has now defeated another YouTuber, a retired NBA player and two UFC fighters.

Despite the split decision Sunday night, Paul’s victory was relatively convincing. But a 4-0 record without facing a classically trained boxer in the ring has left most people unimpressed with the attention Paul commands.

Sunday night’s fight united two sports in and out of the ring, with fans, professional fighters and analysts from both boxing and mixed martial arts collectively expressing their disappointment in the event. If Paul wants to take a legitimate step toward becoming a respected fighter, he has to step in the ring with a real boxer. Until then, the 24-year-old social media star’s boxing career will continue to be viewed as a publicity stunt.

