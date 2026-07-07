US Soccer Icon Carli Lloyd Shreds US Team, Star Christian Pulisic for World Cup Dud: ‘Tentative, Scared, Just Not Confident’

U.S. soccer legend Carli Lloyd torched the men’s national team for its disappointing performance in Monday’s 4-1 loss to Belgium.

The U.S. men took on Belgium in the FIFA World Cup round of 16. There was a great deal of controversy surrounding the game after President Donald Trump intervened to have U.S. star Folarin Balogun’s suspension lifted, and many accused the Americans of corruption. Belgium’s soccer federation even tried to appeal FIFA’s decision, but that appeal was shot down hours before the match.

Throughout the tournament, Balogun was arguably the U.S.’s top player. Despite being able to play their star, the Americans fell flat in humiliating fashion. The team gave up a goal in the ninth minute, but midfielder Malik Tillman provided the equalizer for the Americans in the 31st minute. The tie would be short-lived, as Belgium scored to retake the lead just two minutes later. Belgium’s other two goals would come from catastrophic errors by the American side.

Speaking after the match, Lloyd expressed how disappointed she was in the team as a whole. She also singled out Christian Pulisic, the biggest star on the team, who failed to score a single goal in the World Cup.

“It’s a bit of a downer for us being out here now after this loss,” Lloyd said during the post-match show, “but I just, I felt like they lost the game before they even stepped out onto the pitch, and I’m not sure why, and I don’t know the reasons. But just from the beginning, just chasing, tentative, scared, just not confident on the ball. And I think big-time players, you wanted some of those big-time players to step up in big moments. And I gotta be honest, you know, I was a bit disappointed with Christian Pulisic. I think whether he wants to be the star of this team or not, we didn’t see enough from him in this particular game and really the whole World Cup. Little glimpses here and there.”

🎙️ @CarliLloyd shares her thoughts after the USA exited the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Round of 16 pic.twitter.com/AiXMZCNn9P — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 7, 2026

Although the result was disappointing, Lloyd still praised the team for the way it “united the country.”

Watch the clip above.

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