GOP PA Executive Candidate Pledges to Forcefully Remove Pro-Mask School Board Members and ‘Make Men, Men Again’

A Republican candidate running to be Northampton County Executive in Pennsylvania gave a speech over the weekend where he threatened to have school board members physically removed if they try to go ahead with mask mandates.

Steve Lynch was in Harrisburg on Sunday for a rally in front of the State Capitol against masks and Covid mandates. As he spoke, Lynch claimed that school boards were “done,” called to “make men, men again,” and asked them to join him in forcefully ousting school boards that put a mask mandate on children.

When we walk into those school boards, we’re gonna have everything we need to do to go in there with those 9-0 school boards that voted to put these masks back on children with no scientific — it’s done! Giving them the research and the data. Do you understand that? Forget into these school boards with frigging data. You go into school boards to remove ’em! That’s what you do! They don’t follow the law! You go in and you remove ’em. I’m going in there with 20 strong men, I’m going to speak to the school board and I’m going to give them an option. They can leave or they can be removed.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article stated that Lynch was running for governor. We have edited to clarify the office he is running for.

