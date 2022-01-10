Football Fans Go BONKERS Over the Wildest Regular Season Finish in NFL History: ‘Is It Rigged?’

By Brandon Contes Jan 10th, 2022
 
NFL fans go crazy after Raiders-Chargers finish

Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

It was definitely the best Week 18 football fans ever witnessed, but Sunday also might have been the greatest regular season finish in NFL history.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas closed out the 2021 NFL regular season in unbelievable fashion, with both teams playing against each other for a spot in the playoffs. The loser goes home, the winner advances.

But both teams being able to make the playoffs with a tie added a unique wrinkle to the game, especially as the Pittsburgh Steelers watched from home, needing someone to lose the Sunday Night Football matchup to extend Ben Roethlisberger’s career and ensure a spot in the playoffs.

After the Chargers completed a furious fourth quarter comeback to force overtime, both teams exchanged field goals in the extra period to find themselves tied and staring at playoff berths.

With 38 seconds left in overtime, the Raiders were facing a third-and-four from the Los Angeles 39 when Chargers head coach Brandon Staley called a timeout. The Raiders came out of the break, ran off tackle for the first down and converted a 47-yard field goal range to end the Chargers season, winning the game 35-32 and clinching playoff berths for themselves and the Steelers.

Following the game, football fans were split, with some believing the Raiders were going to just run out the clock and force a tie, had it not been for L.A.’s curious timeout. It was the first time NFL fans almost universally agreed a quarterback should take a knee on the field.

But with four seconds left on the game clock, and quarterback Derek Carr standing in shotgun formation, ending the game with a knee wasn’t realistic. Worse than the controversial timeout, was the Chargers giving up a 10-yard run to set up a game-winning field goal for Vegas.

No one could have scripted the drama any better than the way Week 18 played out on Sunday. And the unbelievable conclusion in Las Vegas shocked football fans to the point where they questioned if the sport was rigged.

