Former President Donald Trump is none too pleased with Senator Mike Rounds.

At issue is Rounds’ appearance on ABC’s This Week in which he refuted Trump’s ongoing and baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen, telling George Stephanopoulos “the election was fair, as fair as we’ve seen.”

“While there were some irregularities, there were none of the irregularities which would have risen to the point where they would have changed the vote outcome in a single state,” Rounds told Stephanopoulos. “We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency.”

If there is anything that appears to anger Trump more is calling him a loser, or at least making that suggestion, even if the facts do not support it. Trump DID lose the 2020 general election despite Trump’s ongoing and repetitive claims that are not based on any reliable fact. And so, Trump did what he does best, take a page from his “Best Defense is a Good Offense” playbook and hit back at Rounds as hard as possible via public statement.

Trump rhetorically asked “Is he crazy or just stupid?” and promised that his political support is over, saying “I will never endorse this jerk again.” Read Trump’s full statement below:

“Senator” Mike Rounds of the Great State of South Dakota just went woke on the Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020. He made a statement this weekend on ABC Fake News, that despite massive evidence to the contrary, including much of it pouring in from Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and other states, he found the election to be ok—just fine. Is he crazy or just stupid? The numbers are conclusive, and the fraudulent and irregular votes are massive. The only reason he did this is because he got my endorsement and easily won his state in 2020, so now he thinks he has time, and those are the only ones, the weak, who will break away. Even though his election will not be coming up for 5 years, I will never endorse this jerk again. It’s RINOs like this that are allowing the Democrats to destroy our Nation! Our Borders, our Military, our Economy, Inflation, the horrible handling of the China Virus and Afghanistan, and rampant crime throughout our Democrat-run cities are ripping our Country apart. We are a laughingstock throughout the world when we were respected and even feared just 1 year ago. There were no thoughts of Russia with Ukraine, China with Taiwan, Iran with nuclear weapons, or North Korea with nasty statements. The Radical Left Democrats and RINOS, like “Senator” Mike Rounds, do not make it easy for our Country to succeed. He is a weak and ineffective leader, and I hereby firmly pledge that he will never receive my Endorsement again!

Rounds is among a handful of conservative politicians and media figures who are brave enough to say the thing that every reasonable person has already concluded, including Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, that Trump lost the 2020 election and that it’s time to move on.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com