Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who last played for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, will plead guilty in his DUI case and serve at least three years in a Nevada prison, according to an ESPN report.

On Tuesday, Ruggs waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The case will be moved to Las Vegas’ 8th Judicial District Court, where Ruggs will be expected to formally plead guilty at a May 10 hearing.

According to the plea agreement presented Tuesday, Ruggs will serve 3-10 years in prison for one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

“This is the first step toward a fair resolution to this matter and we look forward to closure for all the parties involved,” David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld, Ruggs’ attorneys, said in a statement.

On Nov. 2, 2021, Ruggs was charged with arrested and charged with a DUI after he was involved in a crash that killed a woman. During the investigation into the crash, authorities determined Ruggs was traveling at least 156 miles per hour in a Corvette. His car struck a Toyota RAV4 driven by 23-year-old Tina Tintor. Tintor, as well as her dog Max, burned to death in the car.

The former 12th overall pick was 22 at the time and in his second NFL season.

