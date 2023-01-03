Fox Sports Host Seems to Go After His Cohort Skip Bayless: ‘Embarrassed’ for Some of My Colleagues Who Show ‘NO HUMANITY’

Fox Sports host Mike Hill went on the offensive Monday night and seemed to go after his Fox colleague Skip Bayless, after Bayless made a widely-criticized tweet following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse.

Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was given CPR on the field and was rushed to a local Cincinnati hospital, where he was intubated and listed in critical condition. The NFL postponed the game, with no date scheduled to resume action. Monday night, Bayless sent out a tweet in which many critics believe he seemed more concerned about the resumption of the game and not about Hamlin’s health.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

Thirty-two minutes later, Hill — who, like Bayless, is employed by Fox Sports — seemed to go after his cohort. Hill did not call Bayless out by name, but he did refer to his “colleagues.”

“I’m embarrassed for some of my colleagues who sometimes show NO HUMANITY,” Hill wrote.

I’m embarrassed for some of my colleagues who sometimes show NO HUMANITY…. — Mike Hill (@ItsMikeHill) January 3, 2023

Hill did not note anyone by name, but it was a bold statement by him to quickly craft the tweet not long after Bayless’ dumb remark. He then refused to put a name on the tweet when a Twitter user begged Hill to do so. Hill did acknowledge a “he” in his response — one who is getting attention.

“There are too many of them and not just the ONE people are talking about,” Hill replied. “He just gets the attention the others desire for saying stupid shit.”

There are too many of them and not just the ONE people are talking about. He just gets the attention the others desire for saying stupid shit. — Mike Hill (@ItsMikeHill) January 3, 2023

Bayless later apologized for the tweet and wrote, “Nothing is more important than that young man’s health. That was the point of my last tweet. I’m sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to.”

On Tuesday morning, Bayless hosted Undisputed by himself and explained his thought process about why he wrote the tweet. He decisively thought his tweet was “widely misconstrued” and got a call from his boss at Fox Sports, that thought he should clarify his tweet.

“And then came my third tweet, which I believe was widely misconstrued, misinterpreted,” Bayless said. “I don’t follow what’s happening on Twitter, I just tweet, but my boss here at Fox called and said, ‘hey, people are really reacting strongly to your tweet. Maybe you should clarify.’ Which I immediately did.”

