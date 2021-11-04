Giannis Antetokounmpo Professed His Love for Harry Styles and Fans Were Ecstatic: He’s ‘Too Pure for This World’

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t shy about the things he loves – basketball, smoothies, and Chik-fil-A in no particular order. Wednesday night, he added Harry Styles to the list and the NBA superstar’s fans absolutely adored him for it.

After leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship since 1971, earning Finals MVP and celebrating by ordering a 50 count of Chick-n-Minis, Giannis is off to another great start this season. But Wednesday was an off-day for The Greek Freak, so what did the 26-year-old superstar decide to do with the free night? He was back at his home arena for the Harry Styles concert.

Giannis tweeted about the event late Wednesday night, joking that 99 percent of the concert’s attendees were women, but the NBA star confessed he’s a big fan of Styles. Twitter was ecstatic to learn The Greek Freak is a Styler, with one fan even sharing a glimpse of Giannis vibing at the concert.

Giannis enjoying his time at Harry Styles’ concert 😂🔥 (h/t @MichaelBeeMKE) pic.twitter.com/ucOobBBnAj — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 4, 2021

This was not the first time the Bucks superstar proved he was a lover of Styles’ music. Last year, Giannis went on Instagram Live, dancing and singing to One Direction hits with an infectious smile on his face.

giannis was a directioner from day 1 pic.twitter.com/Ogknc9gFIM — Rowie (@Owwwyy) November 4, 2021

Marred by the superteam era, NBA fans longed for a loyal superstar who wasn’t afraid to make a dormant franchise relevant, and Giannis became their perfect hero. It’s not easy for a 6-foot-11 NBA star making $228 million to be relatable, but thanks to his wholesome personality, dad jokes, and affinity for Harry Styles, Giannis is almost universally loved.

He remains too pure for this world https://t.co/OZdslxF48G — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) November 4, 2021

Giannis for President of the world. https://t.co/mutxBKlZnc — Matt Moreno (@TheMattMoreno) November 4, 2021

just when I thought my Giannis thirst was under control https://t.co/PLBZJJ0KPy — Katie Rayford (@katie_rayford) November 4, 2021

this is amazing https://t.co/pVCq1TlSc0 — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) November 4, 2021

That’s it. I’m gonna learn the rules of basketball https://t.co/KS1vL5mm52 — kelsey mckinney (@mckinneykelsey) November 4, 2021

What a cutie HAHAHA https://t.co/tlg5xg0Hsj — Shai Lagarde (@shailagarde) November 4, 2021

thoughts and prayers for the teenage girl who had to watch the harry styles concert standing behind giannis antetokounmpo https://t.co/OMd4H3Igm7 — Jules Darmanin (@JulesDrmnn) November 4, 2021

