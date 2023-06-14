It’s entirely possible that golf has seen the last of PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

At least, that’s what one golf analyst believes.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Monahan was stepping away from his duties as commissioner while he recovers from an undisclosed medical condition. The news came just a week after the bombshell announcement that the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund — the operator of LIV Golf — would partner for a joint golf venture. Monahan has been under fire as a result of deal.

Appearing on ESPN’s Outside the Lines, golf writer Alan Shipnuck suggested the moment could be used to relieve Monahan of the position.

“Monahan coming back and reclaiming his duty is not a sure thing,” he said. “I mean, he was already on thin ice with the top guys. There was a lot hurt feelings. There were calls for his removal already among Tour players. This could be the beginning of a graceful exit.

“You can cite health concerns. You can say he negotiated this peace and then pass the rest of this on to somebody else. So, I don’t think we can assume he’s coming back.”

Prior to Monahan’s sudden medical leave, he had a lot on his plate. Backlash for the PIF deal has even resulted in the U.S. government opening an investigation into the matter.

