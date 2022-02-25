‘Stone F*cking Cold’: Hall-of-Fame Boxer and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko Stays in Ukraine to Fight Russia

Klitschko brothers vow to fight Russia

Hall-of-Fame boxer Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, declared his plans to fight back against Russia’s invasion.

“It’s already a bloody war,” Klitschko said Thursday on Good Morning Britain, noting Ukrainians have already been killed.

Russian military forces invaded Ukraine early Thursday morning. Klitschko and the Ukrainian government quickly declared a state of emergency in response to the attack launched by Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.

Asked if he would take up arms and fight against Russia in the streets of Ukraine, the 50-year-old Klitschko didn’t hesitate with his response. “I don’t have another choice. I have to do that. I would fight,” he said.

The mayor’s plan to defend the country echoed his younger brother Wladimir Klitschko, who enlisted in Ukraine’s reserve army in Kyiv earlier this month.

“I am writing to you from Kyiv, the capital of a country at war, a country being attacked and invaded from all sides,” the younger Klitschko wrote Thursday. “It is not ‘the war of Ukraine,’ it is Putin’s war.”

The Klitschko brothers are multi-time heavyweight champions of the world who are now fighting for democracy. In addition to his willingness to take up arms in the street, Kyiv’s mayor told Good Morning Britain that residents have weapons and are “now soldiers ready to defend our city…I believe in my country, I believe in my people.”

After the Klitschko brothers declared plans to fight back against Russia, social media reacted with unwavering praise and respect for the legendary boxers as they defend their country.

