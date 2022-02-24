‘That’s a F*cking Missile!’ Photos, Video Emerge From Ukraine as Russia Continues Military Attack

WATCH: Missile flies overhead while reporter records video in Kramatorsk, Ukraine pic.twitter.com/YT56jaYdwb — BNO News (@BNONews) February 24, 2022

A massive surge of photos and videos have been posted online from Ukraine as the country faces an ongoing assault from Russian military forces.

Vladimir Putin followed Russia’s incursion into Ukraine this week by commencing a “special military operation” that seems to have erupted into full-blown conflict. The development has sparked international outcry as Ukraine faces missile bombardment on multiple fronts, and reports of civilian casualties are pouring in.

CNN’s Matthew Chance illustrated the chaos of the situation on Wednesday night when he scrambled to put on armor when explosions were heard in the middle of his report from a rooftop in Kyiv. In the hours that followed, scenes have emerged around the country showing the chaos and devastation as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia plunges into warfare.

Confirmed by Ukrainian authorities. A large air assault operation with Mi-8 helicopters on Antonov International Airport in Hostomel. Interior Ministry says Russia has seized control. Very dangerous; it’s just 15 minutes west of the capital ring road. pic.twitter.com/JhlyVktVRC — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 24, 2022

Air raid sirens as refugee convoy hits traffic on outskirts of Kyiv. This is very, very real now. pic.twitter.com/XzPK7BpCqj — Max Hunder (@Max_Hunder) February 24, 2022

Air raid sirens sounding this hour as we’re live in Kyiv. Russian attacks continue. pic.twitter.com/YAIjZAv00U — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) February 24, 2022

Border guard post in Kyiv region hit, probably by a missile strike, Ukrainian authorities say https://t.co/eylbmzIyml pic.twitter.com/QEwmzZ9ygd — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022

Ukraine, reportedly city of Uman. pic.twitter.com/jDhH37CgTC — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) February 24, 2022

Video on Thursday showed burning apartment buildings near Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city. The footage is evidence of a possible attack on civilian infrastructure.https://t.co/RuuvTtW1TI pic.twitter.com/pSBq6hNnGj — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2022

#Ukraine 🇺🇦: somewhere near #Kyiv a Ukrainian MiG-29 (low-flying) is taking on a Russian Su-35. pic.twitter.com/qpdJo12uzV — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) February 24, 2022

Video of missile strike damage on Ukrainian airport in southern Ukraine pic.twitter.com/p21Kk98RvD — Dmitri Alperovitch (@DAlperovitch) February 24, 2022

Wow. Video of a missile hitting an airport, reportedly in Ivano-Frankivsk in Western Ukraine. The geographic scale of this thing is crazy pic.twitter.com/odhvqin77Y — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022

The aerodrome in Kharkiv Ukraine says was hit by a Russian missile after Putin announced the special military operation in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ZDX5P9g3Yu — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022

Russian rocket launch during CNN coverage pic.twitter.com/UrYe2klaqt — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) February 24, 2022

In the civilian sector, plenty of photos and videos have also come up of people attempting to prepare or escape from the violence.

#Kyiv is in huge traffic jams. People are in a hurry to leave the capital. The Ministry of Internal Affairs asks the residents of Kyiv not to leave the city right now, so as not to create traffic jams. pic.twitter.com/1AwOFN4M7Y — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 24, 2022

Traffic jam as people leave Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” pic.twitter.com/EzUmVIeb8U — Emilio Morenatti (@EmilioMorenatti) February 24, 2022

An aerial view of the traffic leaving Kyiv pic.twitter.com/m4DEt5UXIk — The Recount (@therecount) February 24, 2022

Joined Morning Edition right now, like many others in Kyiv, from a line at a gas station. Many trying to leave the city. Long lines at pharmacies and markets. And we got this message from an ATM today, which saw long lines all day: pic.twitter.com/m6p2VzYxyL — Tim Mak (@timkmak) February 24, 2022

In Slovyansk: People wait in line for the ATM as people rush to get cash with the news of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine that started in the early hours of the day. 2/24 pic.twitter.com/raxaMxMGKD — Marcus Yam 文火 (@yamphoto) February 24, 2022

People line up to withdraw money from an ATM in Mariupol, Ukraine on Thursday morning.https://t.co/GKTJ1BxacO 📷 Evgeniy Maloletka / AP pic.twitter.com/jLB3Qwco8O — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 24, 2022

Current flight tracking over Ukraine. Obviously air traffic avoiding the area. Also, keep in mind these are only the planes that we can track. But it shows the area planes are staying away from. pic.twitter.com/Nn9BfnROQF — Kevin Lighty – WCIA 3 Chief Meteorologist (@KevinLighty) February 24, 2022

