‘That’s a F*cking Missile!’ Photos, Video Emerge From Ukraine as Russia Continues Military Attack

By Ken MeyerFeb 24th, 2022, 8:07 am
 

A massive surge of photos and videos have been posted online from Ukraine as the country faces an ongoing assault from Russian military forces.

Vladimir Putin followed Russia’s incursion into Ukraine this week by commencing a “special military operation” that seems to have erupted into full-blown conflict. The development has sparked international outcry as Ukraine faces missile bombardment on multiple fronts, and reports of civilian casualties are pouring in.

CNN’s Matthew Chance illustrated the chaos of the situation on Wednesday night when he scrambled to put on armor when explosions were heard in the middle of his report from a rooftop in Kyiv. In the hours that followed, scenes have emerged around the country showing the chaos and devastation as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia plunges into warfare.

In the civilian sector, plenty of photos and videos have also come up of people attempting to prepare or escape from the violence.

