‘He’s A Choke Artist’: Skip Bayless Torches Aaron Rodgers In Fiery Throwdown With Shannon Sharpe

The debate surrounding Aaron Rodgers and his conflicted future with the Green Bay Packers rages on.

Despite coming off an MVP season where he was let down by his coaching staff in the playoffs, Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless doesn’t view Rodgers with the same value as some of his colleagues.

“He’s a choke artist in the postseason, I have said it and I will stand by it and nobody wants to talk about that,” Bayless told his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe.

“But you never said Tom Brady when he went a decade without winning a Super Bowl,” countered Sharpe, an unapologetic supporter of Rodgers.

“You’re offending me by even bringing up Tom Brady,” Bayless fired back. “They don’t belong in the same galaxy. Does Aaron Rodgers compare to Tom Brady? Does He? No. Cause it’s all you’ve got and you keep changing the subject to Tom Brady, you’re invalidating your own argument.”

“If he’s what you think he is then your Denver Broncos should pony up right now!” Bayless continued as the debate neared its boiling point. “Three first rounders and Patrick Surtain. You say he’s the greatest quarterback ever! He’s better than Tom Brady says Shannon Sharpe!”

Incensed over the argument, Sharpe pounded the desk and told Bayless to remove hindsight from the question. “Would somebody have given up three first rounders and their number one draft pick to sign Tom Brady last year?!”

“Yes!” Bayless said. “I first guessed it sitting right here and you won’t listen to me, I’m ahead of your curve every time.”

Watch above via, Fox Sports

