Trump Lashes Out At Fans Slamming NFL Star Jaxson Dart: ‘THEY ARE LOSERS!’

President Donald Trump lashed out Saturday at fans and teammates slamming NFL star Jaxson Dart for doubling down on his rally support.

Dart has been raked over the coals by critics for saying it was an “honor and privilege” to introduce Trump at a political rally in Suffern, New York.

“Thank you Jaxson! It was great being with you,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I know you’re taking some heat from the Radical Left Lunatics who are jealous of you, me, and everyone who surrounds us but, I also know that your Jersey also went to Number One, and you’re making Millions of Dollars so, YOU ARE A WINNER — THEY ARE ALL LOSERS.”

Following Dart’s rally appearance, NY Giants teammate Abdul Carter responded to video of Dart on X, saying, “Thought this s— was AI, what we doing man.”

On Friday, Dart issued a statement on his decision to introduce Trump, saying:

Obviously, this was a unique opportunity, being asked and given the opportunity to introduce the President of the United States. My thinking was pretty simple, in the fact of, I’ve always loved this country. I have extended family members who have fought in wars. I have two uncles who have retired from the Air Force Academy and served themselves. And I even have a great-grandfather who served as the Secretary of the Treasury at some point. The president position has always been a position that I have a lot of respect in, regardless of political affiliation, regardless of political party. My intentions were just that.

Jaxson Dart issues a detailed statement on his decision to introduce Donald Trump and the impact that it has had on the Giants and his teammates pic.twitter.com/HOdT0rkJdL — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) May 29, 2026

Following speculation that the two players were at odds, Carter posted, “Me and JD6 are good! We spoke earlier as Men. Yall can keep yall narratives.”

Giants coach John Harbaugh also addressed the controversy, saying, “Honestly, if I’m looking at it, I’m kind of grateful for the opportunity that we had to have the conversation. I kind of shared this with you guys before, but if you do things the right way, you confront everything all of the time that have to do with your football team and your ability to be successful.”

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