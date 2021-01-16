How to Watch NFL Playoffs Divisional Round Game — Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens Live Stream Online

Those seeking nostalgia will probably be drawn in by the Tom Brady–Drew Brees matchup on Sunday. But astute football fans know that Saturday night’s battle between two of the league’s brightest young quarterback stars rates as the game of the weekend.

Lamar Jackson leads his Baltimore Ravens into Buffalo Saturday night where they will take on Josh Allen and the Bills before a handful of fans at Bills Stadium.

The Ravens, not a team that comes from behind often, was forced to rally from 10-0 down last week against Tennessee in the wild card round. But a strong second half from Jackson and the Ravens offense — not to mention a terrific defensive effort holding outstanding Titans running back Derrick Henry in check — helped earn Baltimore the win. It’s a classic case of a team peaking at the right time — as the Ravens have now won six straight.

Everything was going wrong early last week for Buffalo. The Indianapolis Colts were dominating time of possession, and when the Bills offense did get a rare opportunity with the ball, they were backed up against their own goal line. But Josh Allen and the Bills did not panic, and eventually got their high-powered offense cranked up to propel them to a 27-24 victory, and their first playoff win in a quarter century. Now, they are looking for another, and will probably need to step up their game against an outstanding Ravens squad.

The game kicks off shortly after 8:00 p.m. ET. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth have the call. The action will be streamed live on the NBC Sports website free with a cable subscription, and can also be streamed on mobile devices via the NBC Sports app. The app can be downloaded via Apple’s iTunes Store and the Google Play Store. A cable subscription is required for the NBC Sports stream.

