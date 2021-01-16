Tucker Carlson, Ariel Pink and the Cancel Culture Grift

“Musician unfairly canceled after Capitol Hill riot” read the chyron. After Thursday night’s episode, viewers of Tucker Carlson Tonight might have been left asking themselves — Who is Ariel Pink? Why was he so unfairly canceled by The Left?! That’s a fair question. Most people do not know who he is or why fans of his music are upset. You’d have to assume also that Tucker Carlson didn’t know who Ariel Pink was either, or even why people are upset at him, based on his segment.

The prime time Fox News interview kicked off with Carlson informing viewers that Ariel Pink is a musician unjustly DESTROYED by The Left and his former label Mexican Summer, for merely supporting the president and peacefully attending a Trump rally. The interview opened with a depressingly iconic line from Carlson: “You’re an artist. Artists do transgressive things. you did the MOST transgressive thing, you came out as a public Trump supporter…”

Pink nods approvingly, before being asked by the concerned host, “What happened?”

“I went to the White House…to see our president, and went to the hotel. Took a nap. End of story,” Pink replied.

Satisfied with this airtight answer, Carlson moved onto his next question: “When do you find out that your career had been destroyed?”

Pink responded, “these articles obviously placed me at the siege. Which, which, I wasn’t at. And of course, I don’t advocate for violence,” to which Carlson replied, “Of course not.”

When pressed further on the subject, Pink, a supporter of Donald Trump, said “people are so mean” and that he was on the verge of being “destitute” and “homeless” with no choice but to go on Tucker Carlson Tonight to “fight the false narrative”. All of this would be fine, I guess, if Pink hadn’t publicly backed Trump and his coup attempt publicly in the days and weeks prior.

Speaking on the Wrong Opinion podcast in December, Pink spoke about his coming out as a Trump supporter, speculating “it will lose its impact if I do this in three weeks.”

He referred to the inauguration of Joe Biden as “the day of the guillotine,” and “when the head comes off of the king.”

Pink floated debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being stolen, including the claim that Democrats worked with China to obtain Dominion voting systems and “cheat.” He said that Trump should refuse to hand over the “keys” to Biden, and said that in order to convert friends to Trumpism, you “you have to say ‘we’re not friends anymore.'”

“You have to starve them,” he said.

As clearly demonstrated by the quotes above, Ariel Pink isn’t a standard Trump supporter cancelled by the Twitter mob for supporting the president.

Regardless of whether Pink was at the failed coup as many reports have suggested, at the very least he has been openly pining for Trump to carry out a fascist takeover of the country, in a clear attempt to spark a reaction from his left-leaning fanbase. It seems he was dreaming of becoming the artistic vanguard for the New Right by means of a high-profile cancellation. Conservative martyrdom might just be the best possible career opportunity.

Does that mean Ariel Pink is actually dangerous, either politically or culturally? No. Much to the contrary. He’s very clearly a bit lost. Can you imagine being a truly celebrated artist your entire adult life only to have your life’s work culminate in a Tucker Carlson interview where the Fox News host defines art and transgression to YOU, the artist? Imagine as a 42-year-old man, you are on the verge of crying to a Fox News host who clearly doesn’t know who you are, as if he’s your actual dad? All of this actually happened, and one has to wonder — truly — how desperate for a career in conservative politics is Ariel Pink?

On that front, I am not surprised Carlson bit on this story hook, line and sinker. Carlson is often willing to buy a line of bullshit from anyone that serves his political ends if he thinks he will be able to intellectualize it somewhat on television (Re: His support of Trump and various appearances by Dave Rubin.) For a ghoul like Carlson, this story probably seemed almost too good to be true — because it was.

(You then have to visualize that while researching this topic, Carlson actually listened to Ariel Pink’s music. “Rape me, castrate me, make me gay, Lady, I’m a lady from today,” sings Pink on “Menopause Man.” How transgressive!)

In truth, I don’t think Carlson is likely aware of Pink’s music, persona or what Pink had been saying in last few weeks. Or that he has sexual and physical abuse allegations being litigated in court, and that’s also why he’s being “canceled”. If he did, I don’t think he would have whitewashed him like he does Trump.

If Ariel Pink, a 42-year-old musician who is apparently heir to a large fortune, is now “destitute” and at risk of homelessness due to his indie label Mexican Summer dropping him mere days ago, that is impressive. It’s also entirely his fault.

If things are really going that poorly for Pink, one wonders if he knew this would happen. One wonders if he egged on the culture war so he could grift off of the reaction and fallout. He doesn’t deserve sympathy for deliberately and publicly offending his own fans. But Tucker Carlson and media conservatives — desperate for celebrity affirmation in a bid to notch wins in the everlasting culture war — are foolish enough to give it to him. They might even have to pretend to like Ariel Pink’s music along the way, like many aughts hipsters before them. I don’t wish that pain on anyone.

Sorry the fascism didn’t work, Ariel.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.