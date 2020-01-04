The NFL playoffs are upon us, and so too is one of the great football weekends of the year. Four big games are on tap for this weekend, starting with an AFC showdown on Saturday to kick off the postseason. It’s the AFC South champions, the Houston Texans, playing host to the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium in the first Wild Card matchup of 2020.

Houston put together another strong season in a relatively weak AFC South — posting a 10-6 record to best Tennessee for the division title. Quarterback Deshaun Watson led a potent offensive attack during the regular season, as the Texans put up an above average total of nearly 24 points per game. The defense at times struggled, but figures to get a huge lift as linebacker J.J. Watt returns after missing more than two months due to pectoral tears.

While Baltimore’s second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson may have gotten most of the headlines this season, Buffalo has gotten strong play from its own sophomore signal caller Josh Allen. The Wyoming product helped lead the Bills to a 10-6 record with steady play under center. Still, the Bills have largely done it with defense, and figure to be better off in a low-scoring affair on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff for is set for 4:35 p.m. ET on ESPN, with a simulcast on ABC. Monday Night Football’s announce team of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland will have the call. You stream it online free with a cable subscription via the ESPN app on your pc, phone, or tablet. The ESPN app can be downloaded from Apple’s iTunes Store, and the Google Play Store.

