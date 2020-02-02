The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off tonight for the Super Bowl LIV championship game. The game will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, and the kickoff is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

You will be able to watch the game on the FOX network or you can live-stream it online at FoxSports.com or through the Fox app on your smart TV/mobile device.

Hours before the game, President Donald Trump’s interview with Sean Hannity is set to air at roughly 3:30 p.m. ET.

The face-off is a massive opportunity for both teams, not only because it’s the championship game, but also because of what it means for the histories of the Chiefs and 49ers.

CBS Sports notes that the Chiefs played in the first ever Super Bowl back in 1967, and again in Super Bowl IV; but its been 50 years since they last appeared at the top of the NFL. On the other hand, The 49ers have a chance to secure their 6th Super Bowl victory, which would tie them with the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers for the teams with the most all-time wins.

Pop star Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem at the start of the game, while Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform for the halftime show. The halftime show is also expected to pay tribute to NFL legend Kobe Bryant, whose death along with his teenage daughter, Gianna, and seven others came as a monumental shock to the world of athletics.

