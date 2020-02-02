Bloomberg campaign senior adviser Tim O’Brien appeared on MSNBC this morning and continued mocking President Donald Trump for his swipes this weekend at Bloomberg’s candidacy.

Trump has been riffing and claiming that Bloomberg has been insisting on standing on a box during the debates. In his Super Bowl interview with Sean Hannity, the President of the United States said, “Why should he get a box to stand on, okay? He wants a box for the debates. Why should he be entitled to that? Really! Does that mean everyone else gets a box?”

The panel on AM Joy talked about Trump’s attacks and what it could look like with Bloomberg going at it with Trump were he to become the eventual nominee.

O’Brien said, “Mike Bloomberg would eat Donald Trump alive on a debate stage… Who knew that Donald Trump was such a snowflake?”

As he continued mocking Trump, O’Brien ended with this:

“I’ve been asked a lot… what’s it like to be in Donald Trump’s head so much? What I’ve said to people is when you get inside Donald Trump’s head, all you’re going to discover that you find there is a putter, a cheeseburger, a porn video, and somebody else’s credit card.”

Earlier today, the Bloomberg campaign responded to Trump’s insults by saying, “The president is lying. He is a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]