Inside The NBA Crew Mocks Timberwolves’ Play-in Celebrations By Playing ‘We Are The Champions’

Cue the champagne folks, the Minnesota Timberwolves are going to the playoffs!

Yes, you read that right, playoffs (in the Jim Mora voice). But you wouldn’t know if you only caught the highlights as the city of Minnesota, and the players, reacted to their play-in tournament win Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers as if they had won the greatest championship in the history of the NBA.

But alas it was not the NBA finals, only the play-in tournament as the Timberwolves will now have to face the surging Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the actual playoffs. Prompting the Inside The NBA crew to mock Beverley and the young Wolves celebrating like they did, after the game.

“We are the champions,” Shaquille O’Neal sang, unable to contain this laughter.

The production team behind the popular show took it one step further, inserting the song into the clip of the team celebrating, causing the whole set to explode in laughter.

Inside The NBA played WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS over the Timberwolves Play-in celebration 😂pic.twitter.com/CjTs1BhBsD — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 13, 2022

Downtown Minnesota going crazy right now Kenny (Smith),” O’Neal said mid-laugh.

In all honest, this is a big moment for the often-forgotten franchise as they return to the playoffs after making it in 2018, ending a 14-year playoff drought before that.

No one can argue who this game meant more to as the catalyst behind the celebrations, Beverley, was in tears as he embraced the city and his family courtside.

Look at Patrick Beverley. This game meant a lot to him and he willed the Wolves despite a rough game from their All-Star. pic.twitter.com/a1wbcds93f — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 13, 2022

Beverley and the Timberwolves will now turn their focus to the first round of the playoffs, where they face rising star Ja Morant and the revelation that is the Memphis Grizzlies.

The first game in the series tips-off at 3:30 EST on Saturday, April 16th, in Memphis.

