Ja Morant Claims He Would’ve ‘Cooked’ Michael Jordan if They Had Played In the Same Era

NBA star Ja Morant claims he could dominate Michael Jordan on the court during a recent podcast interview.

Speaking with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Morant was asked about his idol, Jordan.

“I feel like he, you know, the reason a lot of people — want to play the game of basketball to even, you know, be there with ’em as, you know, some, I didn’t see myself doing,” Morant said of the basketball legend. “I wish I played in his generation though.”

“You wish you would’ve played in his generation? Why?” Rooks asked.

“I heard, he was like, like just how he, you know, go about the game, you know, just that mindset he had. I would like to you know, play against him, so,” Morant clarified.

Rooks replied, “Yeah. This time, you’re not saying I would’ve cooked a –”

“I would’ve cooked him too,” Morant added gleefully.

“Nobody got more confidence than 12, right?” he added, referencing his jersey number.

He continued, “I’m never gonna say nobody gonna beat me in one-on-one or anything. Yeah. I don’t care what it is. What sport it is. Soccer who the best player in soccer. Come on. We can play!”

Morant has helped lead the Memphis Grizzlies as a point guard making an impact on both the team and local community.

Recently, he made headlines for tipping a waitress $500 dollars in one of the many acts of service he’s conducted during his career.

