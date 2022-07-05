WATCH: NBA Star Ja Morant Gives Stunned Waitress a $500 Tip

Ja Morant, the point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, is being praised for his act of kindness towards a waitress at a local restaurant.

The act of generosity was captured by friend and videographer @shotbynie, who’s being making a YouTube documentary series on the rising star.

In the video the waitress flips open her receipt book to find that Morant has tipped her $500.

“Who are you?” she asks.

“Black Jesus,” Morant responded.

“You, some kind of professional. You play football, basketball or something?” she inquired.

Morant responded that he plays basketball and is from South Carolina.

“You gonna go to the NBA?” she asked.

“I’m already in there,” Morant replied, telling the woman he plays for the Grizzlies and revealing his name.

She recognized him and squealed with delight, setting down the receipt book and running around the empty restaurant in excitement.

Morant was the NBA Rookie of the Year for 2019-2020 and recently extended his contract with the team for five years with a paycheck of $192 million dollars.

Morant helped lead his team in the Western Conference where they broke the second-best record, eventually losing to the Golden State Warriors who would go on to win the 2022 NBA Finals.

Those close to the team say Morant has become a fast favorite amongst fans and has taken time to embed himself in the community of Memphis, Tennessee.

Listen above via @shotbynie.

