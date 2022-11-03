Jeff Bezos And Jay-Z Are Interested In Buying Washington Commanders Together – Per Report

Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos and rap icon Jay-Z reportedly have a mutual interest in buying the Washington Commanders.

Their interested partnership came after Commanders owner Daniel Snyder announced the organization hired Bank of America Securities for the potential to sell.

Different controversies have surrounded Snyder’s Commanders organization in recent years. A bombshell Washington Post report in 2020 uncovered numerous alleged sexual harassment incidents under Snyder’s ownership.

An ESPN report in October 2022 claimed Snyder threatened to drop “dirt” on other NFL owners and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Snyder told a close associate he would “blow up” other NFL owners and Goodell. Snyder also said to the associate, “they can’t fuck with me.”

“The NFL is a mafia,” Snyder reportedly added. “All owners hate each other.”

An unnamed NFL owner to ESPN quickly shot down Snyder’s comments. “That’s not true; all the owners hate Dan.”

Snyder’s statement read:

Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BofA Securities to consider potential transactions The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL.

TMZ reported Thursday afternoon that Bezos and Jay-Z would explore the opportunity to partner up and buy the football organization.

According to Forbes, Jay-Z is worth $1.3 billion, and Bezos, the chairman and founder of Amazon, is worth $113.3 billion.

In 2021, Forbes listed the Commanders as the fifth highest-worth organization in the NFL at $4.2 billion.

