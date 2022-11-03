‘Done!’ Lindsey Graham Immediately Agrees to Hannity’s Request He Donate to Republican Don Bolduc

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) immediately obliged a request from Sean Hannity on live television to donate to the campaign of New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc.

Fox News has recently been a media megaphone for Republican candidates in high-profile races. One study shows that among the eight most competitive Senate races, a Republican nominee appeared on Fox News at least 79 times between Sept. 6 and Oct. 31. That’s more than twice as many times CNN and MSNBC hosted the Democratic candidates in those races combined.

Graham, who is not up for reelection this year, appeared on Wednesday Hannity, where he asked for donations to his political action committee, which he said is donating to the Republican candidates in five Senate races.

“The last 72 hours of any campaign cycle means the difference between winning and losing a point or two,” Graham said. “That’s when the ground game kicks in.”

The senator then appealed to Sean Hannity’s viewers for money.

“There are three million people watching here tonight,” he said. “If 10% of you could, if you could possibly give ten or twenty bucks, it could make a difference in the last 72 hours.”

He gave the URL of his website and explained he’s donating 100% of the money to the GOP Senate nominees in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

“If we win those five, it is over in the Senate,” Graham said. “So if you could help, please do.”

“Can I offer a suggestion? Hannity asked. “Can you add New Hampshire because General Bolduc had a good debate tonight against [Maggie] Hassan and could win that race? He’s up by one.”

“Done,” Graham replied without hesitation.

Graham again asked viewers for money to “stop the crazy.”

Bolduc is currently in a close race in which he hopes to unseat Sen. Maggie Hassan.

