The NFL has been ravaged by Covid this week and while the league announced immediate plans to button up against the virus, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes looser testing protocols are on the way.

“I think we will get to a point probably this week that we’ll only test if symptomatic, that’s if you’ve been vaccinated,” Jones told K&C Masterpiece on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “That’s a good thing. Test when you’re symptomatic and that’s it.”

Thursday afternoon, the league told its players to mask up as part of their enhanced protocols to deal with the nationwide spread of Covid. While the league had a record number of players test positive for Covid on Monday with 37, many of them are asymptomatic. The NFL is attempting to prevent the spread of Covid, but also ensure healthy players will remain on the field. Jones believes that will come with reduced testing.

“There will be stepped up protection because of this outbreak we’re having right now,” Jones admitted of the league’s recently enhanced protocols. “You’ll have masks, you’ll have more separation…you will certainly have less group congregation and you’ll have more restriction.”

In addition to combatting the spread of Covid, the newly announced Covid protocols from the NFL were created with an eye on allowing asymptomatic players to get back on the field sooner. Jones idea of testing only symptomatic players was not implemented in the new protocols.

Currently, teams experiencing Covid outbreaks are required to test all players and personnel daily, regardless of vaccination. The rest of the league is not subject to daily testing. But Jones anticipates the NFL will make a significant change this week by only testing symptomatic and unvaccinated players.

Nearly 95 percent of NFL players chose to get vaccinated against Covid this year and the recent influx of positive tests, despite having no symptoms of the virus, has many of them frustrated.

Listen above via 105.3 The Fan

