NFL Mandates Booster Shot for Coaches and Staff After Record Number of Players Test Positive for Covid

The NFL distributed a memo to all teams Monday night, announcing Tier 1 and 2 personnel are now mandated to receive a Covid booster shot by Dec. 27.

The announcement comes after 37 players tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, a new record since the league implemented its testing protocols in 2020. The previous high occurred earlier this year, when 24 players tested positive on July 28. A Tier 3 staffer reportedly tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid this week. Tier 3 employees are not allowed close contact with players.

Tier 1 personnel include players, coaches, physicians, trainers and necessary personnel who require direct contact with players. Tier 2 personnel consist of general managers, front office staff and other football operations employees.

Although players are considered Tier 1 personnel, they will not be included in the booster mandate because the requirement would need to be negotiated with the NFL Players Association first.

If Tier 1 and 2 staff do not comply with the new booster mandate, those employees will lose their vaccination status which is a requirement by the NFL. During the offseason, some teams were forced to part ways with or reassign coaches and staff who refused to get vaccinated.

Last month, the NFL began preparing for a spike in Covid cases, announcing increased testing and indoor mask requirements between Nov. 25 – Dec. 1, regardless of vaccination status, in anticipation of personnel gathering with friends and family for Thanksgiving. Now entering Week 15 of the season, the NFL has not been forced to cancel or postpone any games because of Covid.

