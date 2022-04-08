Joe Davis Replaces Joe Buck As Fox’s Lead Baseball Announcer

After Fox’s lead football and baseball broadcaster Joe Buck jumped ship to rival ESPN in the offseason, we knew they’d be looking for a replacement prior to he start of the MLB season and they’ve done just that.

Joe Davis,(not Buck), was announced Friday as Fox’s new guy to lead their baseball broadcasts, joining Kevin Burkhardt as the successors to Joe Buck.

Davis will now step into the World Series booth as the series remains on Fox through 2028.

FOX Sports ushers in a new era as it taps ace broadcaster @Joe_Davis to be the voice of @MLBONFOX. 🎙️ Davis joins John Smoltz for the MLB All-Star Game, MLB at Field of Dreams Game and MLB Postseason – including the network's 25th World Series. 📰: https://t.co/DW8BTwPmLE pic.twitter.com/fGWGTkskW4 — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) April 8, 2022

The move by Davis is a smart one as he is one of baseball’s rising stars in the booth, taking over for the legendary Vin Scully as the Los Angeles Dodgers lead guy a few years prior. The move was a bit of a formality however, after Burkhardt wasn’t given the dual-sports responsibility that Buck had, Davis had been rumored as the frontrunner for the remaining spot.

Now official, Fox Sports executive producer Brad Zager gave a glowing review of Davis’ promotion.

“It’s been amazing to watch Joe’s continued growth over the years developing into one of the elite broadcasters in all of sports,” Zager said. “As an integral part of our coverage over the last several years, his transition onto baseball’s biggest stage is a natural fit and we couldn’t be more excited to have him as the new voice of MLB on FOX.”

Long time analyst Jon Smoltz will also be joining Davis as the one-two combo for Fox baseball, speaking highly of the new “Joe”.

“Having worked with Joe before, finding our chemistry in the booth is already well underway and I’m looking forward to our partnership over the next several years,” Smoltz said. “I had the opportunity to work with the very best at FOX Sports in Joe Buck, and I feel fortunate to get to continue with another exceptionally talented ‘Joe’ in Joe Davis.”

"If you had asked me when I was 10 years old 'What do you want to do when you grow up?' I would've told you I want to call the World Series." Sometimes those dreams come true, @Joe_Davis ✨ 🏷: @MLBONFOX pic.twitter.com/AhEyz1JGdj — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) April 8, 2022

Davis also gave his thoughts on the new role, stating that it’s a lifelong dream to call the World Series.

“If you had asked me when I was 10 what I wanted to do when I grew up, I would’ve told you ‘Call the World Series.’ So when I say this is a dream-come-true, I really mean it.,” Davis said.

