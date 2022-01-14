Australia has canceled Novak Djokovic‘s visa for the second time, four days after the number-one ranked tennis player in the world won an appeal to have his visa restored.

Pending court action, Djokovic, 34, won’t be able to compete in the Australian Open.

In a statement, Alex Hawke, Australian minister for immigration, citizenship, migrant services and multicultural affairs, said he revoked the visa “on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.”

In a statement, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison concurred with Hawke’s decision and noted the ordeal Australia has been through with the country’s strict Covid protocols that has included lockdowns.

“This pandemic has been incredibly difficult for every Australian but we have stuck together and saved lives and livelihoods,” he said.

“Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected,” added Morrison.

Djokovic’s lawyer, Nick Wood, called the decision to revoke his client’s visa as “patently irrational,” according to CNN.

Australia is currently experiencing a seven-day average of 109,215 new Covid cases.

