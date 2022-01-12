Two Australian news anchors were seen ripping tennis legend Novak Djokovic to shreds this week in a shocking, leaked video.

The video shows Mike Amor and Rebecca Maddern, anchors for Melbourne’s Seven News broadcast, completely destroying Djokovic over his various controversies related to the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Whatever way you look at it, Novak Djokovic is a lying sneaky asshole,” Maddern said, laughing.

“He is an asshole,” Amor replied.

Djokovic had been trying to gain entrance to Australia to compete in this month’s Australian Open. But Australia denied him entrance, as he is not vaccinated, in defiance of a mandate. The tennis great, however, successfully lobbied his way in after a court battle during which his argument centered on the notion that he tested positive for Covid last month. However, his timeline has come under scrutiny, as Djokovic participated in public events, including a youth tennis ceremony, immediately after he claimed to have tested positive. Djokovic says he was waiting on the results from a PCR test which he had taken prior to that event.

In the leaked video, anchors Amor and Maddern said they didn’t buy any of it.

“To go out when you know you’re Covid positive — well, I don’t think was even Covid positive,” Maddern said.

“He got a bullshit fucking excuse and then fell over his own fucking lies,” Amor replied.

Watch above.

